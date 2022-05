Before there was San Francisco, there was the Presidio. First occupied by the Ohlone people for thousands of years, the Presidio was later a military post for two centuries under the flags of Spain, Mexico and finally the United States. Today, the Presidio is a national park and a National Historic Landmark District that welcomes more than five million visitors each year. On its grounds, you can hike 24 miles of trails, enjoy art and culture, have a picnic, and much more.

