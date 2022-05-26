ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas soldier indicted in romance scheme

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) — A member of the U.S. Army has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Topeka for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $149,476 from 25 people.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, is charged with the following:

  • Five counts of wire fraud
  • Five counts of laundering monetary instruments
  • One count of procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully
Wichita woman pleads guilty to defrauding employer of $3.1 million

From an unknown date till January of 2021, Ugwu is accused of conspiring with others to defraud money from people in the U.S. through the use of pretenses and promises and the omission of material facts to carry out romance, advance fee and other fraudulent schemes.

krys
4d ago

This is why I don't play games online that involve chatting. They're usually "stationed" in Serbia are a doctor or have some advanced level and ask you to pay in iTunes gift cards? So disgusted that there's not been Crack down on this

