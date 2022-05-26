4.5 earthquake strikes 15 miles east of Ridgecrest

Some South Coast residents felt an earthquake early Thursday morning with its epicenter in Trona. At 2:23 a.m., a 4.3 magnitude quake struck the Searles Valley close to the town of Trona and the Mojave Desert. Several edhat readers wrote in claiming they felt an early morning jolt. The United...
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California overnight, geologist said. The earthquake near Ridgecrest shook the area at about 2:23 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 2 miles deep. Although the earthquake is smaller than some California residents are used to, hundreds of...
This is a tale of precious Kern River water flow, and of a lesson learned. In late September of 1981, Chuck Williams, then Kern River watermaster, popped into our city water office to discuss what he deemed to be discrepancies in the flow of Kern River North Fork as measured at Kernville as opposed to the calculated daily mean inflow to Isabella Lake.
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Warning for Friday night and all day Saturday April 28, 2022. A Strong Wind Event for the Victor Valley and Mojave Desert locations, mountains and the top of the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a...
Two earthquakes rattled Santa Clarita early Thursday morning, causing no damage. Around 2:15 a.m. a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 15 miles from Ridgecrest, according to the United States Geologic Survey, (USGS). A second 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck at just after 4 a.m. centered in Castaic. SCV residents reported feeling the...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a rollover crash along Alfred Harrell Highway Sunday night, according to CHP. The crash was reported at around 8:10 p.m. on Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park. One vehicle rolled over and landed in a ditch off the road. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident […]
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday night, a man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle in Bakersfield. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. on New Stine Road and Belle Terrace [...]
Source: San Bernardino County Fire District (Information) Needles, California: Semi truck versus semi truck crash has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station. The crash was reported before 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire District Station 32 and...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old man killed in a crash last week along Rosedale Highway west of Bakersfield. The coroner identified Christopher Ulloa Jr. of Bakersfield as the driver who died on May 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street. According to CHP, Ulloa’s […]
School's out and summer offers a time to relax. Lounging around enjoying the cozy comforts of home may sound enticing, but doing nothing for consecutive days can prove monotonous. We compiled some intellectual and physical adventures in Kern County that are short on travel time, but long on fun!. Kern...
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed Thursday in a collision. Christopher Ulloa Jr., 21, of Bakersfield, died at 4:33 p.m. Thursday, from injuries sustained in a collision at Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street in Bakersfield.
Fatality reported following a two-vehicle accident in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a traffic collision in Bakersfield resulted in a fatality. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Highway 58 near the Frito Lay Plant at about 4:30 p.m. [...]
Whether you want to get out of the Bakersfield heat, spend some quality time with family and friends, or unwind in nature with some of your favorite outdoor activities, camping is a fun and affordable way to experience Kern County. With the added benefit of being surrounded by a number...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Amtrak Station on Monday, officials said. At approximately 12:18 p.m., BPD responded to the Amtrak Station regarding a Shotspotter activation. While officers were on their way to the scene, BPD’s Communication Center received reports of a shooting that had […]
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday. BPD officers reported a man who was down in the roadway was struck by a vehicle around 8:46 p.m. at the intersection of New Stine Road and Belle Terrace. The pedestrian sustained major injuries ultimately succumbed to his...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Crews have sealed 13 oil wells in California’s San Joaquin Valley that leaked methane, some reportedly at levels that risk an explosion, a state official said Friday. “The wellheads have been repaired," and there were no readings of methane emissions in a nearby neighborhood,...
