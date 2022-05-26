ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

4.5 earthquake strikes 15 miles east of Ridgecrest

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday morning about 15...

www.bakersfield.com

Santa Barbara Edhat

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Trona Felt on the South Coast

Some South Coast residents felt an earthquake early Thursday morning with its epicenter in Trona. At 2:23 a.m., a 4.3 magnitude quake struck the Searles Valley close to the town of Trona and the Mojave Desert. Several edhat readers wrote in claiming they felt an early morning jolt. The United...
TRONA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California overnight, geologists say

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California overnight, geologist said. The earthquake near Ridgecrest shook the area at about 2:23 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 2 miles deep. Although the earthquake is smaller than some California residents are used to, hundreds of...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: The Battle of Kern River North Fork

This is a tale of precious Kern River water flow, and of a lesson learned. In late September of 1981, Chuck Williams, then Kern River watermaster, popped into our city water office to discuss what he deemed to be discrepancies in the flow of Kern River North Fork as measured at Kernville as opposed to the calculated daily mean inflow to Isabella Lake.
KERNVILLE, CA
City
Ridgecrest, CA
paininthepass.info

High Wind Warning For The High Desert

BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Warning for Friday night and all day Saturday April 28, 2022. A Strong Wind Event for the Victor Valley and Mojave Desert locations, mountains and the top of the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a...
BARSTOW, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Earthquakes Felt In Santa Clarita, No Damage Reported

Two earthquakes rattled Santa Clarita early Thursday morning, causing no damage. Around 2:15 a.m. a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 15 miles from Ridgecrest, according to the United States Geologic Survey, (USGS). A second 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck at just after 4 a.m. centered in Castaic. SCV residents reported feeling the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

At least 1 dead in crash along Alfred Harrell Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a rollover crash along Alfred Harrell Highway Sunday night, according to CHP. The crash was reported at around 8:10 p.m. on Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park. One vehicle rolled over and landed in a ditch off the road. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Semi truck versus semi truck crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire District (Information) Needles, California: Semi truck versus semi truck crash has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station. The crash was reported before 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire District Station 32 and...
NEEDLES, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in Rosedale Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old man killed in a crash last week along Rosedale Highway west of Bakersfield. The coroner identified Christopher Ulloa Jr. of Bakersfield as the driver who died on May 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street. According to CHP, Ulloa’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Off to adventure around Kern County

School's out and summer offers a time to relax. Lounging around enjoying the cozy comforts of home may sound enticing, but doing nothing for consecutive days can prove monotonous. We compiled some intellectual and physical adventures in Kern County that are short on travel time, but long on fun!. Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in traffic collision

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed Thursday in a collision. Christopher Ulloa Jr., 21, of Bakersfield, died at 4:33 p.m. Thursday, from injuries sustained in a collision at Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Get out! Check out the best places to camp in Kern County

Whether you want to get out of the Bakersfield heat, spend some quality time with family and friends, or unwind in nature with some of your favorite outdoor activities, camping is a fun and affordable way to experience Kern County. With the added benefit of being surrounded by a number...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD investigating a shooting at the Amtrak Station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Amtrak Station on Monday, officials said. At approximately 12:18 p.m., BPD responded to the Amtrak Station regarding a Shotspotter activation. While officers were on their way to the scene, BPD’s Communication Center received reports of a shooting that had […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD investigating fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday. BPD officers reported a man who was down in the roadway was struck by a vehicle around 8:46 p.m. at the intersection of New Stine Road and Belle Terrace. The pedestrian sustained major injuries ultimately succumbed to his...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

Authorities: 13 wells leaked methane near California homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Crews have sealed 13 oil wells in California’s San Joaquin Valley that leaked methane, some reportedly at levels that risk an explosion, a state official said Friday. “The wellheads have been repaired," and there were no readings of methane emissions in a nearby neighborhood,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

