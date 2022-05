NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people are injured after an SUV struck a fleet of motorcyclists in Northfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, at around 1 p.m. on Sunday 32-year-old Ryan O’Farrell of Westerly, Rhode Island was driving an SUV pulling a trailer carrying a motorcycle south on Route 10 when he crossed over a solid yellow double center lane. His vehicle then struck five motorcycles heading north. The motorcyclists were part of a group of a Connecticut motorcycle club that were riding up from Connecticut.

