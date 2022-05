UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The stage is set for the UCSB baseball team as the Gauchos will head to Stanford to compete in their third-straight NCAA Regional. The Big West Champs will face Texas State this coming Friday at 6 PM in a regional that features second national seed Stanford and Binghamton. It is the second time in three seasons that UCSB will participate in the Stanford Regional.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO