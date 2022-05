Realizing that his partner needed immediate assistance, the deputy tore through a three-quarter-inch plywood wall and attempted to chomp through a chain-link fence, breaking a canine tooth in the process. After emergency repair work on the tooth, the deputy earned the name Goldfanger. This was not an ordinary deputy and his partner was not actually in any danger. Instead, the deputy was a 94-pound German shepherd named Duke and his partner, Deputy Dave Merritt, was in a training session for the Kern County sheriff’s canine corps.

