Two-vehicle rollover accident temporarily blocked lane on Highway 246 in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – A two-car rollover accident temporarily blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 246 in Solvang on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m., and officers responded to reports of a car on its roof, according to CHP incident response pages.

The crash blocked the eastbound Highway 246 lane, but it was reopened by roughly 1:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

This is a developing story, more updates will be posted as they come in.

