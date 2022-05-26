ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Two-vehicle rollover accident temporarily blocked lane on Highway 246 in Solvang

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORQfq_0frasIYX00

SOLVANG, Calif. – A two-car rollover accident temporarily blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 246 in Solvang on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m., and officers responded to reports of a car on its roof, according to CHP incident response pages.

The crash blocked the eastbound Highway 246 lane, but it was reopened by roughly 1:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

This is a developing story, more updates will be posted as they come in.

The post Two-vehicle rollover accident temporarily blocked lane on Highway 246 in Solvang appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Man killed after car struck him while down in the road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just after 8:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of New Stine Road and Belle Terrace regarding an injury crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Nationwide Report

3 people killed, several injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Isla Vista (Isla Vista, CA)

3 people killed, several injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Isla Vista (Isla Vista, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday afternoon, three people lost their lives while several others suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Isla Vista. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place at approximately 5:00 p.m. on El Colegio Road and Stadium Road [...]
ISLA VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

Chain Reaction Crash Briefly Shuts Down US-101 | Oxnard

05.29.2022 | 3:17 AM | OXNARD – CHP Ventura officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the northbound 101 Freeway at Del Norte Blvd. Additional reports stated that third vehicle had crashed into one of the involved vehicles which was in lanes of traffic. Two victims were...
OXNARD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in deadly Hwy 178 hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run following a crash that killed one person Saturday night at Highway 178 and Alfred Harrell Highway, according to Bakersfield police. The accused driver is identified as David Alvarez, 28. He was arrested and booked Sunday into the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Solvang, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Solvang, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#Traffic Accident#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kclu.org

Man fatally wounded on South Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the South Coast over the holiday weekend. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Saticoy Sunday nights by reports of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot would. He was taken to a hospital,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Deadly Saticoy shooting under investigation by sheriff’s deputies

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community about eight miles south of Santa Paula. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man hospitalized after Santa Maria machete attack

Santa Maria police officers arrested a man who allegedly attacked another man with a machete during a fight Saturday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., 911 callers reported a fight in the 300 block of E. Monroe Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had sustained multiple lacerations from a machete, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy