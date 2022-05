New York State Police have found the man who hit a CDTA bus while carrying an untraceable "ghost" gun. A State Trooper observed a car speeding way over the limit on I-787 South through Albany around 3pm. According to the NYSP report, the suspect was traveling so fast, the Trooper could not initially catch up. While the Trooper was regaining position in the pursuit, the suspect crashed his car into a CDTA bus at South Pearl Street while trying to leave the Interstate.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO