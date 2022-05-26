ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Sellers: Bible and God have already been banned

In response to Mr. Scott Cracraft's letter of banning books, and...

Sharon Lafond: Statewide community will never stop looking for missing girl

My beautiful Harmony, it seems that June came into May on the back of one chubby, darling red ladybug, the ones that are covered with black dots and have sweet, dangly antennae. Those cute little critters love walking around our fingertips and seem to fit nicely on a tiny fingernail. How and gentle they are like you. We can barely feel them as they search for a garden to land in to help take care of the plants and flowers. They are also helping me search for you and will never stop looking until some fine sunny day you will appear back to us and we will sing with joy because you are finally home. A stranger or family friend will remember what happened to you or recall where you are. This will be a golden day for New Hampshire. We could give a party and have pink lemonade and cakes swirled with thick purple frosting and tiny cookies to serve all the children who have come to welcome you back home. I do hope it is soon and you are safe. We love and miss you Harmony with the gentle name and sweet face.
The mostly white, male faces of the State House walls

Portraiture in the State House fails to represent the state's rapidly diversifying population, say sponsors of a bill that would have added the first portrait of a person of color. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin) Some look you sternly in the eyes. Others gaze off into an undefined distance....
Eric Taussig: Legislation proposed in NH to circumvent federal gun laws is problematic

Examples of American exceptionalism include hundreds of gun deaths just in the past decade, including supermarkets in Buffalo; Boulder, Colorado; a rail yard in San Jose, California; a birthday party in Colorado Springs; a convenience store in Springfield, Missouri; a synagogue in Pittsburgh; churches in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina; a Walmart in El Paso; a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis; a music festival in Las Vegas; massage parlors in Atlanta; a Waffle House in Nashville; a gay nightclub in Orlando and a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.
