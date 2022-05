This summer, all New Jersey state parks, forests and recreation areas will be free to enter, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Thursday ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend. Those who have already purchased state park passes will have the cost refunded, and any state-run park will be free to enter regardless of where you're from. Neighboring Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to visit and check out one of up to 50 sites operated by the New Jersey State Park System.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO