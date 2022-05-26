ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Neiman Marcus Group to Open ‘Corporate Hubs’ in Other Cities

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTUOT_0fran4ot00

Click here to read the full article.

Neiman Marcus Group will establish various “corporate hubs” as opposed to having employees stationed at its one major headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

The company confirmed to FN on Thursday that most of its corporate workforce will remain in Dallas, where the retailer’s three floors of office space will continue to exist on top of its store there, with the option for some workers to primarily work out of new hubs in cities that have yet to be disclosed.

WWD first reported the news, adding that Neiman Marcus will continue to remain based in Dallas and there are no plans to close the office or store there.

“Yesterday was an important milestone in the process of creating Neiman Marcus Group’s new Dallas hub,” a Neiman Marcus Group spokesperson told FN in a statement. “As tour process moves forward, we remain committed to continued collaboration with the City of Dallas on a final agreement that enables Neiman Marcus Group to deliver a modern workspace consistent with our integrated working philosophy and contributes to sustained economic development and job creation.”

In a statement to WWD, the company said that it has seen a slight decrease in the number of corporate associates in the Dallas area.

Neiman Marcus Group allowed employees to work fully remotely for two years. The company has said that this flexible working policy has boosted employee retention and happiness. The luxury department store chain, which also owns Bergdorf Goodman, said that its goal is to allow employees to determine their work schedules and office set-ups to maximize effectiveness.

“The past two years of the pandemic have shined a light on the importance and urgency of maintaining our mental health,” said Eric Severson, Neiman Marcus’ EVP and chief people and belonging officer, in a previous interview with FN.

In February, Neiman Marcus said its turnover rate was down 20% from 2019 since implementing certain remote working policies. The company, which filled 1,200 roles in 2021, also said its time-to-hire rate — or the time it takes to fill a position — has gone down 32% compared to 2019.

NMG also said in February it was gearing up to move employees to a new integrated office in Dallas, Texas, which would foster an environment for hybrid work. Corporate employees will be able to work remotely from anywhere and come into the office when they want to collaborate in-person. For store associates , NMG offers a remote selling tool called Connect, which helps some workers connect with customers remotely.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Northpark Gold Coin Sales Suspended

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Northpark shopping mall is suspending sales of its gold coins. To set itself apart from other malls Northpark uses heavy golden coins in fancy pouches as its gift cards. However, Dallas based Comerica Bank has told the mall it can no longer support the coins, so Northpark has temporarily suspended their sale, and is looking for a new co-sponsor. Northpark says its stores and restaurants will continue to accept gold coins that are already in circulation until July 10.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott lifts the veil on something new for brides-to-be

Already a go-to for wedding jewelry essentials, Texas-based Kendra Scott has expanded into a new category with the introduction of The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott. The May 23 launch was the second category expansion for the homegrown brand's landmark 20th anniversary — it waded into watches and watch bands in April. The Engagement Collection is available at 12 retail locations across the country, as well as via virtual appointments.
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

Graham changed the world with Liquid Paper

An obstacle can be an opportunity for an enterprising spirit. This was the case for Texas inventor Bette Nesmith Graham. What had been an annoyance for typists led to the struggling single mother creating a new tool for offices and a multi-million dollar business. A single inspiration led Graham to invent the typing correction fluid she came to call Liquid Paper.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
CW33 NewsFix

Top burger spots around Plano & Frisco, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Red meat is something special, and there are not many things better to enjoy during a nice weekend in North Texas than a good solid delicious burger. As you very well may know, Saturday, May 28 is National Hamburger Day and it’s the American way to celebrate with a beef patty between two buns (or a veggie burger if not about that meat life which is totally cool).
FRISCO, TX
advocatemag.com

Cowboy Chicken recognized by dining industry magazine

Cowboy Chicken was recently named in the top 100 movers and shakers by Fast Casual magazine. The restaurant, which has a location on Greenville Avenue near E. Lovers Lane, was included in the list for its profitability, growth rate, creativity, nimbleness and innovation. It’s the 12th-consecutive year that Cowboy Chicken...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

COMING SOON: 6 businesses and restaurants coming to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake

Here are six businesses and restaurants coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Tapville Social is set to open this summer in Grapevine Mills Crossing at 3540 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., Ste. 110, in Grapevine. Tapville is a full-service restaurant and bar, according to a news release from the company. The restaurant will have indoor and patio seating as well as a self-serve beer and wine wall. Tapville will serve daily cocktail flights along with food items, such as buffalo chicken dip, short rib sandwiches, Cajun pasta and avocado toast. www.tapvillesocial.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
92.9 NIN

Wal-Mart To Launch An In Home Delivery Service In North Texas

You can have just about anything delivered to your front door nowadays. Some North Texas Wal-Marts are taking their delivery service to the next level. Recently, Wal-Mart announced that they were going to launch their new In-Home Shopping service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While Wal-Mart has been delivering items to customers’ homes for years, this delivery service is a little unconventional. With this In-Home Shopping, employees wouldn’t be dropping off items at the customer’s front door. They would be entering the customers’ homes and placing the items inside.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubs#New York City#Fn#Wwd#Neiman Marcus Group
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Dog Parks in Dallas

Dallas is Texas’ commercial and cultural hub and is acknowledged as a modern metropolis. This doesn’t mean it lacks large, green areas where your dog can run around, jump, play, and enjoy nature. If you’re visiting Dallas with your dog, don’t think for a second that you won’t...
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Best Places to Work in Dallas

The best companies to work for get several things right. They have excellent leadership, have a supportive, people-oriented work culture, compensate their employees well, and have opportunities for career growth and progression. Of course, what makes a company great to work for will vary depending on your personal preferences and priorities. But generally speaking, these core elements keep most employees happy.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
weddingchicks.com

To Dallas, From Austin: This $50,000 Sentimental Bohemian Texas Wedding Is a Must See

Conley and William’s wedding was beautifully sentimental. It took place in the same spot where the bride’s parents married, in front of the same tree. Scroll down to see all of the beautiful photos by Rachel Elaine Photography. Engaged Events planned every detail, and Venus And Co created all of the amazing florals for this special day at Winfrey Point. You can see all the images in the full gallery here, so make sure to check it out!
AUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

BackPorch DraftHouse opens in Northlake

BackPorch DraftHouse opened this month in Northlake. The new draft house is serving up classic pub fare and drinks in the Chadwick Commons shopping center, 4901 Hwy 114, near the I-35W interchange. The small chain specializes in wings, sandwiches and craft burgers piled high with next-level toppings. The Northlake location...
NORTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: annual-perennial combinations

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The primary mission in my backyard is growing edibles. This is a rather unitarian approach I know; I see land and my instinct is to see purpose. What can you do with it? In the first stages of my ever-evolving quarter-acre, I shunned the luxury of flowers. I turned my back to beauty to squeeze out baskets of peppers, figs, herbs and blackberries (just to name a few). Then a moment of epiphany while touring an organic vineyard in the Simi valley of California. A well-planned array of flowering plants could produce higher insect counts. While logic...
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Footwear News

125K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy