QLABS expands medical testing in WV with new headquarters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia company that rocketed to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic had an important milestone on Thursday.

It was the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new QLABS facility in Charleston. The medical testing company was just two years into operation when COVID-19 hit. The company was forced to pivot and has since performed and processed more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests in the Mountain State. The company has offices in Charleston, Princeton, and Morgantown.

“You might have the labs that are touting tests in the millions. Our 500-thousand tests are all for West Virginia. I don’t think there’s anything that makes Steve and I more proud, than knowing we not only supported the needs of the state, but we had a direct impact on the health of our neighbors in this state,” said Mary Collins, Chief Operating Officer of QLABS, and co-founder with her husband Steve.

A flag flown above the U.S. Capitol was given to QLABS as a grand opening gift from Senator Joe Manchin to honor its work in medical testing.

The company has grown to 65 employees statewide but is focusing on expansion into many other areas of medical testing, so it is looking to hire more employees.

If you’re interested just go to QLABS-INC.com .

