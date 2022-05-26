ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More murals coming to Rockford, Loves Park, Roscoe

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You may have noticed brightly colored murals on buildings all across downtown Rockford. This summer, there will be even more.

Twelve walls will be painted in the next few months, for a total of 36 murals in the Stateline area, even beyond Rockford.

The murals will spotlight local landmarks, each with its own theme.

More than 90 artists from around the world submitted proposals for the murals to the CRE8IV Mural Festival, whose team chose 10 finalists.

“Public art is very democratic. It’s very open and accessible. It’s free to experience. It’s free at all times, day and night,” said Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO John Groh. “So, we hope for residents who are here, for people who are walking or driving through a neighborhood and visitors who are coming to our community, they’ll be uplifted, they’ll be inspired, they’ll be encouraged, and they’ll see that we truly are an arts-friendly and arts-focused community.”

The new murals will be created in the South Main Street business district, the Main and Auburn area, and Midtown Rockford.

Two additional murals will be painted in Loves Park and Roscoe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

