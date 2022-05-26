ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Church group donates $18K concert proceeds to local food pantries

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiOr8_0frak5sf00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In a time when many families are worried about where their next meal will come from, the United Methodist Men donated a total of $18,000 to seven local food pantries on Thursday.

Fourteen years ago, the group decided to hold a concert to raise money for food insecurity in the area.

More than a decade later, they have 1,000 people in attendance to see the number one Gospel quartet in the country, Triumphant Quartet, along with the Rockford-based Alleluia Quartet, and raised today’s donation from their winter Harmony for Hunger Concert .

“The need is higher than it’s ever been and we feel this is a way that we can help those who are food insecure. Through this concert, we have raised $178,000 in the past 14 years for the local food pantries and again, we haven’t solved the issue but we hope we have offered some support to those people in need,” said spokesman John VanderHeyden.

The donations went to support Society of St. Andrew – Meals for Millions; Empower Boone Food Pantry; Pecatonica Food Pantry; Helping Hands Pantry in Machesney Park; Rock River Valley Pantry; Rockton/Roscoe Food Pantry; Cornucopia Food Pantry; and Freeport Area Chuch Cooperative Food Pantry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford honors the fallen with Memorial Day parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents braved nearly 90 degree temperatures on Monday to honor those who died in the armed forces this Memorial Day. Hundreds of people lines up for the annual Memorial Day parade as it ran down State Street to Beattie Park. Local veterans and high school students walked in the parade […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

‘Music on the Mall’ returns to Edgebrook in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sights and sounds of summer are returning to the stateline, including the return of Music on the Mall this Friday, June 3, 2022, at Edgebrook shopping center in Rockford. Organizers expect this year’s event to be better than ever. Guests will recognize their old favorites...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Machesney Park, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
949wdkb.com

The Second Annual Baconfest To Be Held July 9th

Head to the Warehouse On Park in Genoa for the Second Annual Baconfest! The festival will be held July 9th from 11am – 9pm. They will have several vendors serving bacon and bacon inspired goodies all day long. If you like bacon, this is THE place to be!. Some...
GENOA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Security#Charity#Church#The United Methodist Men#Triumphant Quartet#Alleluia Quartet#Empower Boone Food Pantry#Pecatonica Food Pantry#Helping Hands Pantry#Cornucopia Food Pantry#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

GoFundMe organized for family who lost father, pets in a house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area family asks the community for help after a fire destroys their home and possessions. Just before 7, Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Park-Er-Woods Dr. first responders arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. “When myself and Deputy Chief from Blackhawk got...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Urban Coyotes On The Rise in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a coyote sighting, near Eisenhower School. There have been an uptick in coyotes in the Rockford area. The DNR encourages you to keep an extra eye on your smaller pets, if you let them outside. Coyotes normally feed on small prey like mice and rabbits but will...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
hoiabc.com

One person confirmed dead at Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Largest Water Park Opens Next Weekend

It's nearly water park season in Illinois. On June 4, the state's largest waterpark, Raging Waves, will open for the season for its 15th year. The 58-acre Yorkville water park located at 4000 N. Bridge St., includes 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more, a press release from the park says.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

A Trip to Tutty’s Crossing in Freeport

We’re taking a trip to Tutty’s Crossing bridge over the Pecatonica River to show you one of the many outdoor spaces that you can find in Freeport. Head to greaterfreeport.com to learn more!
FREEPORT, IL
StatelineKids

Best Ice Cream Shops in the Stateline

Nothing tastes better than a cool treat on a hot summer day! The Stateline has a lot of great places to get ice cream, shakes, granitas and more. Take your kids on an adventure and try some new places in the Rockford area this summer!. Dari Ripple. 105 S State...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: City of Rockford would like to remind residents not to dispose of lawn clippings in streets, detention basins, rivers, creeks, drainageways or ditches

The City of Rockford would like to remind residents not to dispose of lawn clippings. in streets, detention basins, rivers, creeks, drainageways or ditches. Not only is this a violation of. City codes but it causes nuisance flooding and downstream pollution. Property owners are also responsible to make sure storm...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Pick Your Own Berries at These Stateline Farms

We’re lucky to have several great berry picking farms in the Rockford area offering a bunch of different fruit options. Throughout the spring, summer and early fall different items become ready to pick. Berry season tends to be short with each berry only hanging around for a few weeks....
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy