ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 26, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4diGqp_0frak1Ll00
Gregory A. Kimmins, 28, of Wausau. May 20, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcXoY_0frak1Ll00
Michael Golomb, 37, of Irma. May 26, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine

Comments / 2

Related
WausauPilot

Police: Prisoner dies during Hwy. 441 transport

A 43-year-old Appleton woman being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department died after she ‘exited’ a moving vehicle on a highway near Menasha, according to sheriff’s officials. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw a minivan traveling in the left lane of Hwy. 441...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 in custody after shooting in Wood County

Town of Richfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a morning shooting that led to the arrest of a male suspect. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 7:16 a.m. Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found a man with a gunshot wound. A press release says an investigation led to an address on Half Mile Drive.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 arrested in weekend shooting

One person is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man injured in Wood County, police said. Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. Monday to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 29, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com

Motorcycle crash in Manitowoc County, Menasha man charged with 4th OWI

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Menasha was arrested on his 4th OWI after a motorcycle crash that reportedly left his passenger injured. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that on May 29 around 3 p.m., a State Patrol Trooper responded to a motorcycle crash at County Highway K and County Highway NN in Manitowoc County. A 55-year-old woman was injured after falling off the motorcycle she was a passenger on.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Omro man with felony arrest warrants found hiding in Wolf River

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Officers found a man with felony warrants out for his arrest hiding in a river Sunday. Menominee Tribal Police said the incident began May 27 when they helped the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office with a possible domestic violence case at the War Bonnet Bar and Grill in Keshena. Before officers arrived, a 46-year-old man from Omro with active felony warrants for his arrest fled the scene. A deputy located his camper on State Highway 55 but did not find the suspect.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 441 in Menasha reopened

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 441 is reopened after an incident closed the highway for over seven hours. According to officials, the highway was cleared around midnight. The incident happened at the on ramp from Midway Road. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released. ORIGINAL:...
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing Chilton man found

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have reportedly found 73-year-old Robert Socha. According to officials, Socha has been located. There was no additional information provided. ORIGINAL: MISSING: 73-year-old Chilton man, ‘concern’ for his welfare. MONDAY 5/30/2022 5:30 a.m. CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A missing person alert has been...
CHILTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Former Marshfield Municipal Clerk Appears in Court

The former Marshfield Municipal Clerk appeared in Wood County Court. Susan Carlson has been charged for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars in fines and citation payments and funneling them into her own personal accounts, instead of passing them on to the city's finance office. Many of those funds came in the form of cash payments. The thefts are believed to have happened over a five year period between 2015 and late 2020. Carlson retired from the clerk of courts position in 2021. The case came to light after her replacement found irregularities in the city's books, sparking a year-long investigation.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Alleged Wausau bank robber arrested in Illinois

UPDATED, 10:36 a.m.: Police say a 55-year -old man wanted in connection with last week’s bank robbery in Wausau has been arrested in Illinois. Tommy Pittman previously lived in Illinois and was living in Wausau. He was arrested in Freeport, Ill. Thursday morning. Wausau police are requesting Pittman be...
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD link local business to alleged human trafficking violations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A human trafficking incident is being investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department. The incident involves a business called Oriental Spa, located at 1000 Oregon Street in Oshkosh. According to a release, video surveillance showed that only men were entering and exiting the business, a search...
OSHKOSH, WI
wiproud.com

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Body Located in LaCrosse River, Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person found in the Township of Sparta. Shortly after 12:30pm the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a phone call from a canoer about a possible body that was located in the La Crosse River near the Hammer Rd. crossing.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Nine people rescued from boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were rescued from a boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water Sunday. The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation around 7:51 p.m. Sergeant Ryan Zitlow said the boat got stuck “straight out from Wendts Marine” near the Winnebago/Fond du Lac County border.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WEAU-TV 13

North Carolina group aids in search for Juneau County bear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search party to find an injured Juneau County black bear is getting bigger. A North Carolina-based group dedicated to helping save bears and bring awareness to the dangers of bear traps has joined in the search for the bear who was most recently sighted by a couple in Juneau County.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties with high community levels, down from 18

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida PD search for alleged hit and run suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a hit and run. In a Facebook post made on May 27, the Oneida Police stated that they are looking for a female. They also ask for you to contact...
ONEIDA, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy