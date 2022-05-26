ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 people charged with drug distribution arrested

By Lex Juarez, Makea Luzader
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the midst of a surge of violent crime in the area, 22 people charged with distributing drugs have been taken off the streets.

A year-long investigation between D.C. police, the FBI and the DEA led to these arrests, with 13 of them happening on Wednesday. Over half of those arrested had prior arrests for illegal guns, and almost half have prior arrests for felony violence.

Along with the arrests, 11 guns, over 500 grams of fentanyl and almost 400 grams of crack cocaine were seized.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said that this was a big step in putting violent criminals behind bars.

One suspect is still on the loose.

Darin Burns
4d ago

Every time election year comes around status quote governments pushes crime on a rise which overwhelmingly targets African Americans citizens and why are they keep doing the same thing going after the little fish's while letting the bigger fishes get away drugs, guns, ects you name it the outcome keep being the same. why won't they try something different than the revolving door insanity with no real results, change their Neanderthals Savage barbaric ways of thinking while keep putting the knees on African American citizens necks

Peter wise one
4d ago

how many of those arrested for drugs distribution are actually going to see the inside of a prison/jail cell? and why not x they should be serving 10 to 15 Yeats behind steel bars

Wendy Dyer Maney
4d ago

and the penalty will be some weak wristed community clean up or probation! We are looking for REAL results.

