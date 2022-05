I honestly cannot believe this is my last spring river fishing report. It just feels like we all got cheated out of a nice long season here. It is what it is, so here we go. Looking back, the Missouri River opened up around Bismarck in mid-March like normal. Maybe it was a few days later then average, but the water was good. The flow was definitely lower, but usually when it starts out low, it changes and dishes itself out. It did just that and navigating and access was decent. The fishing wasn’t bad either.

3 HOURS AGO