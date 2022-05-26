Jil Sander Presents a Fresh Take on the Classic Sneaker

Following The North Face recruiting ONLINE CERAMICS in its celebration of Earth Day, the outerwear label has just released its new “Summer Exploration” collection. By calling upon all outdoor lovers to rediscover the joys of camping and immersing into water, a selection of high-performance apparel and gear has been curated. It allows explorers to set out on their summer adventures with ease against the ever-changing outdoor climate. This new collection comes with colors in abundance with new T-shirts, shirts and shorts featuring playful patterns while keeping the silhouettes laid-back and loose fitting. The North Face has also included new womenswear apparel in the collection, too: see the lively and colorful jungle prints across the news shirts that offer a relaxed style to capture the essence of a vibrant summer.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO