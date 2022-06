According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, an incident during the Memorial Day holiday weekend resulted in two individuals being taken to the Davis Medical Center. The department said at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, May 28, Deputy A.B. Beverly and Captain R.K. Swisher were dispatched to Files Creek Road regarding a UTV crash with injuries. Upon arrival, the deputies located a crashed Polaris RZR UTV. They also found two individuals who were ejected from the UTV during the crash.

