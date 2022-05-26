One person hospitalized after car flips during crash in Short Pump area
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle car crash in the Short Pump area.
Henrico Police tweeted just before 5 p.m. saying the crash occurred around the John Rolfe Parkway and Three Chopt Road area. First responders were photographed on scene, alongside a black vehicle that had flipped on its roof.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area, and seek alternate routes through the evening rush hour.
