One person hospitalized after car flips during crash in Short Pump area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle car crash in the Short Pump area.

Henrico Police tweeted just before 5 p.m. saying the crash occurred around the John Rolfe Parkway and Three Chopt Road area. First responders were photographed on scene, alongside a black vehicle that had flipped on its roof.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area, and seek alternate routes through the evening rush hour.

Two-vehicle car crash near Short Pump (Photo Courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

