Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander visited the Jets over a month ago and did not sign a contract for the 2022 season, but a deal may still come together with the AFC East club. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets remain interested in Alexander as the offseason program gets closer to coming to an end. There’s no word on what might be the obstacle to getting a deal done, but the Jets could use some experienced depth.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO