Brockhoff makes Honor Roll

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Carver; Hennepin; McLeod; Nicollet; Sibley; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Wright County in central Minnesota Eastern Sibley County in central Minnesota East central McLeod County in central Minnesota Carver County in east central Minnesota Northeastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Glencoe to near Arlington to 5 miles north of Nicollet, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glencoe and Green Isle around 615 PM CDT. Lester Prairie around 620 PM CDT. Norwood Young America, Mayer and Henderson around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waconia, Watertown, Delano, St. Bonifacius, Mound, Orono, Rockford, Maple Plain, Chaska, Victoria and Corcoran. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CARVER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO