ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MN

Brockhoff makes Honor Roll

arlingtonmnnews.com
 6 days ago

Sommer Brockhoff, a 2021 graduate of the Sibley East...

arlingtonmnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchkradio.net

High School Sports Results/Schedule 5/31/22

Chaska will host Shakopee, Chanhassen will host Minnetonka in Semifinals on Wednesday 6/1. Prior Lake will host Bloomington Jefferson in elimination bracket on Wednesday 6/1. *#4 Belle Plaine hosts #5 Maple River – 4:45 pm – 95.5 FM, kchkradio.net. #9 Le Sueur-Henderson @ #1 New Ulm. Softball. Results...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona County Crash Injures Princeton Woman

HOMER, Minn. (KWNO)-A woman from Princeton, Minn. was injured following a crash in Winona County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Rebecca F. Mattison was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Homer when she left the roadway and entered the median. Authorities say Mattison’s vehicle spun back across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 and came to rest after striking a guard rail.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
edinazephyrus.com

Q&A: retiring teachers reflect on their career at Edina High School

Daniel Baron: I really enjoyed my early days as a German teacher at Valley View and the high school. We had a partner school in Germany and I chaperoned a number of three week trips in the summer to Germany. In the fall students from Germany would visit Edina. It was great for both sides to experience life in each other’s countries.
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Education
County
Sibley County, MN
City
Arlington, MN
740thefan.com

Man killed, two injured in west-central Minnesota crash

ORTONVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ortonville man died over the weekend in a two-car collision in Big Stone County. The state patrol says 73-year-old Darryl Klapel was killed in the crash at the junction of US Hwy. 12 and a county road. A passenger in Klapel’s car, 71-year-old Ladonna...
ORTONVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Randolph holds memorial for Eli Hart

Randolph, a small town in Dakota County, is where 6-year-old Eli Hart felt great love, living there with a foster family for just under a year. It’s also the place where his father, Tory Hart, and Hart’s fiancé, Josie Josephson, made memories with Eli. The community held a memorial service for the boy.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carver, Hennepin, McLeod, Nicollet, Sibley, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Carver; Hennepin; McLeod; Nicollet; Sibley; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Wright County in central Minnesota Eastern Sibley County in central Minnesota East central McLeod County in central Minnesota Carver County in east central Minnesota Northeastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Glencoe to near Arlington to 5 miles north of Nicollet, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glencoe and Green Isle around 615 PM CDT. Lester Prairie around 620 PM CDT. Norwood Young America, Mayer and Henderson around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waconia, Watertown, Delano, St. Bonifacius, Mound, Orono, Rockford, Maple Plain, Chaska, Victoria and Corcoran. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rasmussen University
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Owner wants to give away his small-town Minnesota newspaper

Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
LAFAYETTE, MN
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Minnesota

8-Year-Old Girl On Bike Hit By Car At Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing. The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Several Motorcycle Accidents Reported Saturday In Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There were at least five crashes involving motorcycles in Minnesota on Saturday. One motorcyclist collided with a farm tractor and two involved deer. Here is the rundown based on reports from the Minnesota State Patrol:. 1:45 pm - Chaska: A motorcyclist was driving on...
KARE

BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
MORRISTOWN, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis students plan walkout, protesting gun violence

MINNEAPOLIS — Students at Minneapolis Public Schools and other schools around the country are planning to walk out of class on Tuesday afternoon, protesting gun violence. According to information shared by MPS, the walkout will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a press conference at 1 p.m. Then at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Severe weather hits west central Minnesota including Forada and other parts of the area

(Forada, MN)--A tornado did damage around the community of Forada on Monday afternoon. The tornado struck at around 4:35 p.m. Also, there were reports of a tornado three miles west of Starbuck. A spotter reported a rain-wrapped tornado on the ground there at around 4:10 p.m. Trees were down in the area and pick-up truck towing a trailer was rolled.
FORADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota State Fair Reveals 2022 Free Entertainment Lineup

It's crazy to think summer is almost here. That means nice weather and of course, the biggest event of the season: the Minnesota State Fair!. The Minnesota State Fair is known for its food, drinks and concerts! They start revealing their big concert lineups months in advance. In early February, they announced their first headliners. Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the fair on Friday, September 2nd.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy