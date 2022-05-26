NHS general dental practitioner claims in the South West for provision of topical fluoride, fissure sealants, radiographs, fillings and extractions for children born in 2009: an analysis of a five-year period
Introduction Clinical guidelines related to diagnosis and preventive interventions for children are well established; however, childhood caries incidence remains high. Methods Secondary analysis of routinely collected data from the NHS Business Services Authority for children treated by general dental practitioners across a five-year period in four local authorities in South West...www.nature.com
Comments / 0