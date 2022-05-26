ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards and The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Celebrate the Second Annual Gov. P.B.S. Pinchback Legacy Breakfast and Honor Former Louisiana Rep. and State Police Col. Terry Landry

louisiana.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus for the Second Annual Gov. P.B.S. (Pickney Benton Stewart) Pinchback Breakfast honoring former Louisiana State Rep. and State Police Col. Terry Landry. Governor Pinchback was the first African American to serve as acting governor of Louisiana and the first to...

gov.louisiana.gov

