Clarksburg, WV

Jerome F. Biesczad

By Master Control
WDTV
 5 days ago

Jerome F. Biesczad, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on December 2, 1933, a son of the late Michael Carl and Virginia Patricia Serwatka Biesczad. He was married to Helen Zontek Biesczad, who preceded him in death...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Josephine Rojas

Josephine Rojas, 90, of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born February 11, 1932 in Bolair, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Rebie (Miller) Bancroft. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Rojas; son, Tony Vatala; brothers: Robert, Eugene, and Walter; and sister, Roselyn. Josephine was an avid quilter, and she had won several blue ribbons in the Webster County Fair. She and her husband traveled and lived all across the country from Maryland to California, and everywhere in between. They finally settled back home in Webster County, and she was very happy to be home, just about 2 miles away from her birthplace. Josephine enjoyed watching soap operas and the Hallmark Channel, and was a terrific cook. She was a member of the Sand Run Baptist Church and was a Christian woman with a strong love of God. She was very loved by all of her children and sweet as pie to all that knew her. It was Josephine's wish that her children continue to love each other in her memory. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Steve Rojas, Larry Rojas, Mary McColley, and John Vatala; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers: Lewis and William Bancroft; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. In keeping with Josephine's wishes, she will be cremated and the family will hold a service at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rojas family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Susan Joan Coleman Garrett

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Susan Joan Coleman Garrett, 68, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fairmont WV.Susan was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 8, 1953, a daughter of the late Cecil James and Norma Jean Richards Coleman.She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jerry D. Garrett, whom she married on June 20, 1987.Susan is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Stephen Coleman and wife Jolie of Pahrump, NV, Cathy Marple and husband Rod of Jane Lew, WV, Amy Kaiser and husband Otto of Fairmont, WV, Mark Coleman and wife Lecia of Lumberport, WV, Stanley Coleman and wife Marilyn of Lost Creek, WV, Chris Coleman and wife Martha of Milton, VT, and Patrick Coleman and wife Shelley of Hurricane, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Michael John Coleman.Susan graduated from South Harrison High School and retired from United Hospital Center after 40 years of service as a Pharmacy Technician.Susan loved the Lord with all of her heart and attended Harvest EMC in Jane Lew WV. She was a member of the Harrison County 4-H Club for over 40 years. She loved baking, cross stitching, and spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews.Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Joel Randolph presiding. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Grafton celebrates 155th Memorial Day Parade

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Grafton held their historic memorial day parade today. 5′s John Blashke was there covering it, he has the story. Grafton has held a Memorial Day Parade for 155 years in a row. It began just a few years after the end of the civil war.
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Wonder Bar

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Wonder Bar in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Bridgeport, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Nutter Fort, WV
Clarksburg, WV
WDTV

Warming Up with Robert C. Byrd baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB baseball is heading to the state tournament for the first time in program history. Prior to defeating Herbert Hoover for their place in Charleston, Casey Kay stopped by practice to chat about the Flying Eagles success early on in the postseason. Going into the season,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

The Mountaineer Military Museum honors veterans on Memorial Day

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Military Museum invited the community in for Memorial Day. Photos of North Central West Virginia veterans covered the museum in Weston. Executive Director of the museum, Barb McVaney, said there was no place she'd rather be on this day of remembrance. "An honor,...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Local restaurant goes national

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A small town West Virginia chili company is making its name known on a national level. Custard Stand Chili started in an old car wash bay in Webster Springs. Now, the company is expanding into more than 600 Kroger stores across the country. Owners Angie and...
WDTV

Suspect in Clarksburg councilman’s shooting receives maximum sentence

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Delaware man who shot Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregot and kidnapped Malfregot's wife and mother-in-law will spend decades behind bars. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell sentenced Antonio Dejesus to 3-5 years for the unlawful assault of Malfregot, 30 years each for the kidnapping for Malfregot's wife and mother-in-law and 10 years for use or presentation of a firearm during commission of the kidnappings and unlawful assault.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Jerome
John
Washington Irving
WDTV

Parkersburg South cadets volunteer to help local veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From 9-3 p.m. cadets gathered at the Sunset Memorial Gardens to help local disabled veterans. They held a food drive at the Sunset Memorial Gardens to collect food, household items and hygiene items for veterans in need. Cadet Cooper Phillips says giving back to those who...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Natatorium at Citynet Center scheduled to be closed for 2-3 weeks for repairs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Parks and Recreation officials have announced the two pools will be closed down for more than two weeks, and perhaps up to three weeks, next month. According to Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth, starting on June 6, and perhaps as late as June 24,...
WDTV

Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County 911 Center, there were no injuries in this incident as nobody was struck by gunfire. Police are responding to reports of shots being fired in Clarksburg. Officers responded to a home of Coplin Ave. around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Several officers are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Marion County losing funding due to Charter Schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local schools are going to be seeing some red in their budgets this fall. Administrators tell us it's due to students opting for new charter schools. The Marion County Schools are about to lose a lot of money. The district is set to lose 32...
MARION COUNTY, WV
#Wv Business College#Eagle Convex#Simpson Truck#Stuart Mcmunn Company#The Serra Club#The Men S Club
WDTV

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of creeks, lakes and rivers have been stocked with trout. The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 23. Elk River (Randolph, Tucker) Evitts Run. Fort Ashby Reservoir. Gandy Creek. Glade Creek of Mann. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
WDTV

2 ejected during UTV crash in Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were hospitalized after being ejected during a UTV crash in Randolph County. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Files Creek Rd. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says an investigation determined the UTV went off the road, hit a barbed wire fence...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Funding available to help families with internet access

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools announced the district has been awarded special funding to help families struggling with internet access. The district says The American Recovery Act of 2021 is providing funding to schools to help cover the cost of internet services for students who have inadequate or no off-campus internet acccess.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | May 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today began with some lingering light showers, but over the course of the afternoon, those showers diminished, along with the clouds. Tonight, clouds will stay mostly clear, and with pavements still wet, it's likely we see patchy fog late tonight into tomorrow morning. That fog is likely to be denser in the higher elevations, becoming more sparse as you move farther west. Tomorrow begins a stretch of mostly sunny days, and temperatures will start to climb. Tomorrow will peak around the mid-80s, but Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday could reach 90 degrees in some areas of the lowlands. Humidity isn't expected to be too much of a problem on these hot days, potentially only raising the "real feel" temperatures a few degrees. UV index on all of these days will be at a 9 so be sure to apply sunscreen, take breaks from the sun, and don't overexert yourself. Our next rain system seems to be in a hurry more than it seemed yesterday, so we may start to see showers and potential thunderstorms as early as Wednesday night, as opposed to Thursday evening. The cold front with this system is still looking to cross our area on Thursday, so Wednesday will still be hot before the front brings in cooler air. Then, temperatures Thursday through next Saturday will fall to a much more seasonable level, in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will persist through Thursday, but look to be clearing out by Friday.
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: FSU Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Adam Kolberg

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State's Head Strength and Conditioning Coach joins this week's Sunday Sit Down to break down what he's seen that makes an athlete successful at the collegiate level. Kolberg works with the Falcons on their overall athletic development and performance, and has enjoyed...

