Jerome F. Biesczad

Josephine Rojas, 90, of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born February 11, 1932 in Bolair, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Rebie (Miller) Bancroft. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Rojas; son, Tony Vatala; brothers: Robert, Eugene, and Walter; and sister, Roselyn. Josephine was an avid quilter, and she had won several blue ribbons in the Webster County Fair. She and her husband traveled and lived all across the country from Maryland to California, and everywhere in between. They finally settled back home in Webster County, and she was very happy to be home, just about 2 miles away from her birthplace. Josephine enjoyed watching soap operas and the Hallmark Channel, and was a terrific cook. She was a member of the Sand Run Baptist Church and was a Christian woman with a strong love of God. She was very loved by all of her children and sweet as pie to all that knew her. It was Josephine’s wish that her children continue to love each other in her memory. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Steve Rojas, Larry Rojas, Mary McColley, and John Vatala; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers: Lewis and William Bancroft; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. In keeping with Josephine’s wishes, she will be cremated and the family will hold a service at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rojas family.

WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO