Solon Parks & Recreation Department has embarked on an updated Park Master Plan. An integral part of the Master Plan is the public engagement phrase. Solon Residents are asked to complete the online survey using the link below. This survey will provide essential feedback from the community on how the parks are used, what facilities are important, who is visiting the parks and so much more. Paper surveys are also available at the Solon Community Center or Solon Senior Center.

SOLON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO