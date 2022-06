Body CARTHAGE, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish and learn about fishing at the 21st annual Kids’ Fishing Day on June 11 at Kellogg Lake in Carthage. The event, which is for ages 15 and under, will be from 8 a.m. until noon. Sponsors for this event are the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the city of Carthage, the Kellogg Lake Group, and several local businesses.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO