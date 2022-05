SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources advised that encounters with black bears might be more likely this year because of the drought. The Utah Department of Natural Resources mentioned the increased risk of black bear encounters in its weekly drought update, “Black bears are the only species of bear in Utah, and they live and roam across much of the state. The likelihood of conflicts with bears often increases during drought years when a bear’s normal food supply is decreased, leading them to seek alternate food sources.”

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO