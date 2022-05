With New York still trying to understand the mass shooting that killed 10 innocent people in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022, another shooting yesterday left 14 students and one teacher dead in Uvalde, Texas. Mass shootings and active shooter incidents have become commonplace in the United States. One evil person taking the lives of many people in a matter of minutes has become the norm in America. People aren't safe at the grocery store, school, church, a movie theater, a mall, a concert, a nightclub, or anywhere, really.

