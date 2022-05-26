Stepwise evolutionary genomics of early-stage lung adenocarcinoma manifesting as pure, heterogeneous and part-solid ground-glass nodules

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is an age-related multifactorial neurodegenerative disorder. Advances in genome technology, including next generation sequencing have uncovered complex genetic effects in AD by analyzing both common and rare functional variants. Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the pathogenesis of AD is influenced by multiple genetic components rather than single genetic factor. Previous genetic studies on AD have predominantly included European ancestry cohorts; hence, the non-European population may be underrepresented, potentially leading to reduced diversity in AD genetic research. Additionally, ethnic diversity may result in dissimilar effects of genetic determinants in AD. APOE genotypes are a well-established genetic risk factor in AD, with the East Asian population having a higher risk of AD associated with the APOE Îµ4 allele. To date, seven genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have been conducted in East Asians, which report a total of 26 AD-associated loci. Several rare variants, including the p.H157Y variant in TREM2, and the p.G186R and p.R274W variants in SHARPIN are associated with risk of AD in East Asians. Extending genetic studies to diverse populations, including East Asians is necessary, which could yield more comprehensive insights into AD, and here we review the recent findings regarding the genetic determinants of AD from an East Asian perspective.

