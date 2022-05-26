ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Stepwise evolutionary genomics of early-stage lung adenocarcinoma manifesting as pure, heterogeneous and part-solid ground-glass nodules

By Hao Li
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study was designed to unravel the genomic landscape and evolution of early-stage subsolid lung adenocarcinomas (SSN-LUADs) manifesting as pure ground-glass nodules (pGGNs), heterogeneous ground-glass nodules (HGGNs) and part-solid nodules (PSNs). Methods. Samples subjected to either broad-panel next-generation sequencing (NGS) or whole-exome sequencing (WES) were included. Clinicopathologic and genomic...

www.nature.com

