Person wearing body armor, goggles prompts 2 uptown schools into lockdown, police say

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers rushed to a school in uptown Charlotte Tuesday after someone witnessed a person wearing body armor and goggles.

Police locked down Metro School and First Ward Creative Arts Academy at about 7:40 a.m. during the investigation, which was only two days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

There was no threat to students, police said.

Police responded, along with members of the Community Policing Crisis Response Team, which specializes in working with people who have mental health issues.

Police spoke with the person wearing the armor and issued an involuntary commitment order. The person cooperated with authorities.

Police have not said why he was wearing body armor.

Texas high school student arrested after weapon found in vehicle near campus The arrest came a day after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 students and two teachers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
