Hot Spot: Martin Reunion Is Coming To BET + Is Bel-Air Series Canceled Because Of Will Smith? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 5 days ago

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is happening. The hit 90s tv show, Martin will be having a reunion with the entire cast coming together to reminisce on the show.  Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carly Anthony Payne II will be joined again to revisit all of their iconic moment in the comedy series.

They will also pay an emotional tribute to the late Tommy Ford. Hear about this story and more in the Hot Spot.

