ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Delta ‘strategically’ dropping 100 flights daily this summer

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wqrls_0frZ5KXK00

(NEXSTAR) – The travel woes will continue into summer for some fliers as Delta says it will “strategically decrease” its flight schedule between July and August, affecting “approximately 100 daily departures.”

The airline announced the changes Thursday, noting the travel demand has been on the rise recently and “rebuilding Delta’s full-scale operation to serve the increasing number of customers who want to fly with us has been a huge feat.”

Between July 1 and August 7, roughly 100 daily departures will be cut, “primarily in markets in the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.” Specific locations impacted have not yet been released.

See the 10 cheapest, most expensive US airports to fly from

According to Delta, cutting back on flights will improve reliability in the airline for customers and employees.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation – weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups – are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband. “We deeply appreciate the energy and efforts of our people and the confidence of our customers as we adapt and pivot to ensure we provide the airline-of-choice experience we’re so proud to be known for.”

If you have a flight via Delta this summer that is impacted by a scheduling change or delay, the airline will notify you at the contact information you include during booking or on its My Trips platform. Delta said its employees will work with those who have a booking changed this summer to find the next-best flight with the shortest delay.

‘Flightmare’ looms for summer, travel expert warns

Moving forward, Delta said it is adding several hundred new pilots and flight attendants “to support our growth.”

As many Americans hope to take to the sky this summer, costs are also expected to rise. From March to April, data from the Labor Department found airfares rose nearly 19%, The Hill reports . Still, major airlines have been cutting down on their spring and summer schedules. Earlier this year, Delta and United Airlines trimmed their number of total seats by 14% and nearly 17%, respectively, compared to the same time three years ago.

A lack of pilots, coupled with rising fuel costs, are largely to blame. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of jet fuel has jumped more than 150% since last year, data from S&P Global shows.

The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights worldwide were cancelled by midday Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S. More than 1,030 flights had been canceled as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Flight Attendants#Nexstar#Covid
WATE

Knox County Rescue Squad pulls SUV from Maynardville area boat ramp

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A sport utility vehicle was pulled from the water near the Blue Mud Boat Ramp early Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Rescue Squad. The Paulette Volunteer Fire Department requested Knox County Rescue at 3 a.m. Thursday to assist for a vehicle in the water at the Maynardville area boat […]
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WATE

Knoxville ranks sixth among fastest growing cities in the state

Thousands of people have started calling Tennessee home within the last year, with many East Tennessee counties seeing at least a one percent increase in their population according to a report released on Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Knox County, and more specifically Knoxville, saw the biggest jump.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Biden signs executive order on police reform

At an event attended by the Floyd family and the family of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Kentucky, Biden spoke of the order as a tangible result in response to nationwide protests in the summer of 2020 against police brutality and racial injustice.
POTUS
WATE

WATE

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy