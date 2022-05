Honor announced today a trio of new handsets, the 70, 70 Pro, and the 70 Pro+. Let's start with the latter model, the most premium of the three. The Honor 70 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 which is built by TSMC using its 4nm process node. Both the 70 Pro+ and the 70 Pro are equipped with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a "symmetrical quad curved design. The Honor 70 Pro features the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8000 under the hood, a very capable chip but still one rung below the Dimensity 9000.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO