Check out the electronic bulletin boards at City Hall

There’s a new way to view public notices and meeting agendas at City Hall.

Electronic kiosks located at both the north and south ends of City Hall, on the ground floor, will display all meeting agendas and other public notices, such as election notices. Starting Monday, May 30, hard copies will no longer be posted on the bulletin boards outside the north entrance to the building.

Beginning in June, agendas other than Council-related agendas will be posted twice daily, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition to the two electronic bulletin boards at City Hall, residents may view agendas 24/7 on the city calendar posted online.

The project has been a collaboration involving the City Secretary’s Office, Information Technology Solutions and the Communications & Public Engagement departments.

Photo: Meeting agendas and public notices are posted twice daily on electronic bulletin boards at both public entrances to City Hall.

