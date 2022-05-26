ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Check out the electronic bulletin boards at City Hall

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lB1x0_0frYyDVO00

There’s a new way to view public notices and meeting agendas at City Hall.

Electronic kiosks located at both the north and south ends of City Hall, on the ground floor, will display all meeting agendas and other public notices, such as election notices. Starting Monday, May 30, hard copies will no longer be posted on the bulletin boards outside the north entrance to the building.

Beginning in June, agendas other than Council-related agendas will be posted twice daily, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition to the two electronic bulletin boards at City Hall, residents may view agendas 24/7 on the city calendar posted online.

The project has been a collaboration involving the City Secretary’s Office, Information Technology Solutions and the Communications & Public Engagement departments.

Photo: Meeting agendas and public notices are posted twice daily on electronic bulletin boards at both public entrances to City Hall.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#City News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

250
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy