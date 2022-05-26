Help Fort Worth tackle litter

Litter is an ongoing battle, and Keep Fort Worth Beautiful is asking for residents’ help.

Complete the Community Litter Survey and help city staff identify areas in the city where litter is an issue. The survey also allows residents to share their thoughts on litter in Fort Worth. Greater feedback from residents can help city staff create a better plan to end littering.

Take a few minutes to complete the survey. There are English and Spanish versions. Share the link with your neighbors.

