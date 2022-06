LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recognizing World No Tobacco Day by urging Michiganders to quit commercial tobacco. World No Tobacco Day is an initiative created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is observed each year on May 31. The annual health observance was created to draw the world’s attention to the tobacco epidemic, and the preventable death and diseases it causes. This year’s campaign focuses on the negative impact that the tobacco industry has on the environment, and calls attention to the environmental impact the tobacco industry has on the planet, which further harms human health.

