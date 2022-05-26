ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Portion of "M" Street to Close May 31

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 6 days ago

Beginning Tuesday, May 31, “M” Street between South Ninth and South 10th streets will close for removal of a construction crane. The project is expected to be completed by June 3. The sidewalk on the north end of “M” Street will remain open.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures for each project. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this work, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 31

Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend and holiday: 91 Saturday, 50 Sunday, 66 Monday. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 23 with 20 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 3 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Improved “F” Street Tunnel Provides Safer Passage

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (PHL), and project partners today celebrated the completion of the Streets Alive! “F” Street Tunnel Project under the Third Street railroad tracks. The project grew out of the 2019 Streets Alive! outdoor movement festival sponsored by PHL and hosted by the South Salt Creek neighborhood.
Lincoln, Nebraska

End of School Traffic Enforcement Results | May 2022

The Lincoln Police Department just completed its annual End of School traffic enforcement project. The project was conducted May 2, 2022 through May 25, 2022 with specific emphasis placed on traffic enforcement in and around the various school zones throughout the city. The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, resulted in the following violations:
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

O Street Traffic Enforcement Project | May 2022

In an effort to help reduce traffic crashes and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department will be partnering with the Nebraska State Patrol for a high visibility traffic enforcement detail. The objective is to impact illicit driving behavior and promote safe and responsible driving. The detail will be conducted Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 2022 with an emphasis on O Street between 17th and 84th Streets.
Lincoln, Nebraska

$5 Million Available to Nonprofit Tourist Attractions

City of Lincoln and Lancaster County officials today announced the availability of $5 million in assistance for local nonprofit tourist attractions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funding is made available by the American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The funding will be distributed to nonprofits to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from May 30 through June 5:. Aging Partners offices, senior centers and fitness center are closed for the Memorial Day holiday. Tuesday, May 31. Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Assault with Weapon | 7300 A Street

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 17-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a grazing gunshot wound to the left side of his head. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend. The injury is not considered life threatening. Officers determined the victim and some of his friends met up with a group of individuals at Seacrest Field, 7300 A Street, following a social media feud between the groups. At some point, a male wearing a mask over his face exited a vehicle with a handgun and shot towards the vehicle the victim was in, striking both the vehicle and the victim.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

HAZTOGO Extended Hours Continue Through July

HAZTOGO – Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., reminds the public that it now offers extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The extended Wednesday hours continue through July. The Center is also open the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Controlled Burn at Pioneers Park Nature Center Scheduled For May 20

Parks and Recreation staff will conduct a controlled burn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Avenue. The 32-acre burn will be located south of the Chet Ager building and Haines Branch. The limestone trail along the south edge of the park, including the suspension footbridge and metal bridge across Haines Branch, will be closed until noon Saturday. The burn is pending appropriate weather conditions and may be rescheduled.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to One Book–One Lincoln Finalists Announcement May 30

Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to the announcement of the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln finalists at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 30 at the Mill Coffee & Tea in the Telegraph District, 330 S. 21st St. The announcement is part of the “Coffee on the Patio” fundraising event hosted every Memorial Day by the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. This year’s event is from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln’s Cardiac Survival Rates Improve in 2021

Lincoln’s survival rates for those in cardiac arrest improved in 2021 compared to 2020 and continue to rank above national averages in several categories. That’s according to the statistics released today by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR). In both 2020 and 2021, LFR...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Homicide Investigation | 2800 block of F Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of F Street on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 6:29 a.m. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of two males fighting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 57-year-old male who was unresponsive. Responding officers attempted life saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Three Street Projects Begin May 16

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of three streets on Monday, May 16. The projects are as follows:. South Seventh Street from “J” to “L” streets will require lane changes due to a Lincoln Electric System overhead power lines relocation project. Northbound and Southbound traffic will move to the east side of the street. Parking will not be allowed on either side of South Seventh Street. Sidewalks will remain open. Access to businesses and homes will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Outside of Downtown Bar

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people during the early morning hours of May 21, 2022. At 2:38 am, officers heard gunshots in the 1100 block of O Street. Officers located the three victims with gunshot wounds outside a bar. All three victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in life threatening condition, one victim is in critical but stable condition, and one victim was treated and released for their injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

