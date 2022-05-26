Portion of “M” Street to Close May 31

Beginning Tuesday, May 31, “M” Street between South Ninth and South 10th streets will close for removal of a construction crane. The project is expected to be completed by June 3. The sidewalk on the north end of “M” Street will remain open.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures for each project. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this work, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.