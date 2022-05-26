Rep. Troy named new government affairs chief for UI

Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who is retiring from the Legislature at the end of her current term, has been named the new special assistant to the president of the University of Idaho for state and governmental relations. She will replace Joe Stegner, a former state senator who is retiring from the role after more than a decade.

Nilsson Troy starts the post July 1.

She plans to appoint a substitute to serve out the remainder of her House term, which runs through the end of the year.

“The experience Caroline brings is invaluable,” UI President Scott Green said in a news release. “She not only understands how the Legislature works, but her leadership on the Joint-Finance Appropriations Committee brings added insight. She is a Vandal who brings passion for and deep understanding of our university.”

Nilsson Troy is the current House vice-chair of JFAC.

The university said in her new role, she will work directly with legislators and state staff in Boise and across the state, representing the interests of the University of Idaho, of which she is a graduate. She will drive legislative strategy, build and nurture relationships and represent the president in governmental relations.

Nilsson Troy holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from UI and is a partner in Mustoe-Nilsson Farms. She also worked for the university for years, beginning in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in 1995. She served as the executive director of development until leaving the university in 2007.

“This opportunity brings me full circle,” Nilsson Troy said. “I am proud to rejoin the Vandal family and bring the experiences and knowledge I gained in my years in the Legislature. Education is incredibly important to our state and this position has a direct impact on education funding and support.”