Dozens of Omaha students walk out of Benson High School to protest gun violence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found three boys in possession of stolen firearms on Monday. At 8 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets, just south of Holdrege Street. The resident told police they had just returned from a trip and discovered two handguns and a rifle missing. It appears someone got in the house through a broken window over the weekend.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO