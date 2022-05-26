Dozens of Omaha students walk out of Benson High School to protest gun violence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a weapon violation report near 44th and R Streets on Saturday morning. LPD said 54-year-old Shaun Henry shot at his 50-year-old neighbor and her 48-year-old boyfriend with a BB gun. Home security cameras confirmed Henry leaving his home with a handgun-styled BB gun, shots being fired and Henry returning home. The neighbor’s boyfriend was left with a wound behind his ear that appeared to be a BB under his skin, LPD said.
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money will go towards food security, housing programs, laundry and shower outreach and substance-abuse transition housing. Four weeks until Nebraska's special election to fill the First Congressional District. Updated: 3 hours ago. Election day is Tuesday,...
Four weeks until Nebraska's special election to fill the First Congressional District. Election day is Tuesday, June 28. The winner will fill the remainder of Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's term, which runs through January 3, 2023. Updated: 1 hours ago. Two people are dead and multiple others were transported to...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 20 impaired drivers during Memorial Day Weekend. Troopers also assisted 226 motorists in need of help throughout the state. The annual Click It or Ticket national mobilization continues through this week. Troopers will continue working overtime...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Uvalde, Texas is more than 800 miles away from Lincoln. While the small community mourns the loss of the massacre that happened earlier this week, killing 21 people including 19 children, an area bakery is trying to help ease the burden of those suffering. Butterfly Bakery has...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found three boys in possession of stolen firearms on Monday. At 8 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets, just south of Holdrege Street. The resident told police they had just returned from a trip and discovered two handguns and a rifle missing. It appears someone got in the house through a broken window over the weekend.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dozens of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery to remember the men and women who died protecting our freedom. Though it was windy, lots of people still came out to honor our fallen service men and women and participate in the traditions that help us to remember so future generations never forget.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a cigarette is to blame for an apartment fire at 1503 Superior Street Sunday. The incident started at around 3:36 p.m. The fire inspector on duty said the fire started on a balcony and due to the structure of the building, the fire spread quickly and breached the roof. Residents of the complex evacuated.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha on Monday night, fire officials recommended residents in the nearby area evacuate. Omaha Fire confirmed in a report Monday night that a fire broke out in an industrial building near...
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The public is invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln Monday, May 30. The events are organized by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association with assistance from the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. The ceremonies are as follows:. 8:30 a.m., Wyuka Funeral Home &...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate design Tuesday. The plate was designed by Drew Davies—owner of Oxide Design Co. The design is inspired by a mosaic on the floor of the State Capitol building called “the Genius of Creative Energy.” It depicts a Roman character harnessing earth, air, wind and fire.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Live @Telegraph summer concert series returns to Lincoln’s Telegraph District on June 1. The Live @Telegraph Series will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 1 and will run through Aug. 3. Members of the community are invited to enjoy free, local music featuring a variety of genres, from American folk and country to classic rock, pop, R&B and funk.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fundraising efforts to save a 7-decade-old mural in the Capital City has been expanded, but the organizers still need help to reach their goal of $1 million. The Pershing Mural is located about the Pershing Building on Centennial Mall. It’s comprised of more than 700,000 square...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two years of teaching in a pandemic has resulted in many teachers re-evaluating their careers. For one LPS teacher, it led her to follow her dream of creating music. Emmy Hernandez taught family and consumer science at Lincoln Northeast High School. After spending nights and weekends creating...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Tuesday that early voting for the June 28, 2022, Special Congressional Election has started. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early/absentee ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing. An early/absentee...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will move into eastern Nebraska Monday afternoon and evening triggering scattered thunderstorms. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially in eastern Nebraska. Out ahead of the cold front, windy, warm and muggy conditions will continue. Cooler temperatures arrive on Tuesday for eastern Nebraska.
