Omaha, NE

Dozens of Omaha students walk out of Benson High School to protest gun violence

By 6 News staff reports
1011now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least 60 high school students...

www.1011now.com

1011now.com

LPD cites man for shooting neighbor with BB gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a weapon violation report near 44th and R Streets on Saturday morning. LPD said 54-year-old Shaun Henry shot at his 50-year-old neighbor and her 48-year-old boyfriend with a BB gun. Home security cameras confirmed Henry leaving his home with a handgun-styled BB gun, shots being fired and Henry returning home. The neighbor’s boyfriend was left with a wound behind his ear that appeared to be a BB under his skin, LPD said.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD Press Conference on O Street Crash

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money will go towards food security, housing programs, laundry and shower outreach and substance-abuse transition housing.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Butterfly Bakery donating proceeds to Uvalde shooting victims

Two people are dead and multiple others were transported to
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Troopers arrest 20 impaired drivers on Memorial Day weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 20 impaired drivers during Memorial Day Weekend. Troopers also assisted 226 motorists in need of help throughout the state. The annual Click It or Ticket national mobilization continues through this week. Troopers will continue working overtime...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
1011now.com

Butterfly Bakery holds fundraiser for Texas school after shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Uvalde, Texas is more than 800 miles away from Lincoln. While the small community mourns the loss of the massacre that happened earlier this week, killing 21 people including 19 children, an area bakery is trying to help ease the burden of those suffering. Butterfly Bakery has...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money will go towards food security, housing programs, laundry and shower outreach and substance-abuse transition housing.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found three boys in possession of stolen firearms on Monday. At 8 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets, just south of Holdrege Street. The resident told police they had just returned from a trip and discovered two handguns and a rifle missing. It appears someone got in the house through a broken window over the weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Dozens gather at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery for Memorial Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dozens of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery to remember the men and women who died protecting our freedom. Though it was windy, lots of people still came out to honor our fallen service men and women and participate in the traditions that help us to remember so future generations never forget.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: Cigarette causes $150K in damage in apartment fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a cigarette is to blame for an apartment fire at 1503 Superior Street Sunday. The incident started at around 3:36 p.m. The fire inspector on duty said the fire started on a balcony and due to the structure of the building, the fire spread quickly and breached the roof. Residents of the complex evacuated.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Gold Star Family remembers loved one on Memorial Day

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money will go towards food security, housing programs, laundry and shower outreach and substance-abuse transition housing.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Honoring America’s fallen on Memorial Day in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The public is invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln Monday, May 30. The events are organized by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association with assistance from the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. The ceremonies are as follows:. 8:30 a.m., Wyuka Funeral Home &...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate design Tuesday. The plate was designed by Drew Davies—owner of Oxide Design Co. The design is inspired by a mosaic on the floor of the State Capitol building called “the Genius of Creative Energy.” It depicts a Roman character harnessing earth, air, wind and fire.
1011now.com

Four weeks until Nebraska's special election to fill the First Congressional District

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money will go towards food security, housing programs, laundry and shower outreach and substance-abuse transition housing.
1011now.com

Summer concert series returns to Telegraph District on June 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Live @Telegraph summer concert series returns to Lincoln’s Telegraph District on June 1. The Live @Telegraph Series will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 1 and will run through Aug. 3. Members of the community are invited to enjoy free, local music featuring a variety of genres, from American folk and country to classic rock, pop, R&B and funk.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Effort to save The Pershing Mural extended to June 1st

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fundraising efforts to save a 7-decade-old mural in the Capital City has been expanded, but the organizers still need help to reach their goal of $1 million. The Pershing Mural is located about the Pershing Building on Centennial Mall. It’s comprised of more than 700,000 square...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Former teacher leaves profession to pursue career in music

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two years of teaching in a pandemic has resulted in many teachers re-evaluating their careers. For one LPS teacher, it led her to follow her dream of creating music. Emmy Hernandez taught family and consumer science at Lincoln Northeast High School. After spending nights and weekends creating...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Early voting for special Congressional Election begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Tuesday that early voting for the June 28, 2022, Special Congressional Election has started. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early/absentee ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing. An early/absentee...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Severe thunderstorms possible Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will move into eastern Nebraska Monday afternoon and evening triggering scattered thunderstorms. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially in eastern Nebraska. Out ahead of the cold front, windy, warm and muggy conditions will continue. Cooler temperatures arrive on Tuesday for eastern Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE

