America’s First Federal Credit Union, ABC 33/40, Sinclair Cares and Feeding America throughout the month of June are holding a Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive. The organizations are asking people to bring in nonperishable food items and money donations to any of AmFirst’s 21 locations between June 1 and June 27, including the one at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills. All donations will go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO