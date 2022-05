WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lifeguards at the Greater Wichita YMCA are reminding families of water safety as pools and water parks open for the summer season. “The one thing that sets us (the YMCA) apart is that we always have this water year-round for anyone that needs it, whether it’s to have fun with your family or if it’s something you need therapeutically,” said Kasey Williams, senior program director for the South YMCA.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO