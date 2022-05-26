ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming to play on national television at least 10 times this fall

By Cody Tucker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- Ten of Wyoming's 12 games this fall -- so far -- will be televised nationally and two will be played on Friday nights. The Cowboys will appear on CBS Sports Network five times, including the annual Border War on Nov. 12 against Colorado State in Fort Collins....

Which Wyoming hoopster wore it best? No. 14

LARAMIE -- Do you ever see a number on a Wyoming basketball jersey and think of all the great players to wear it?. In this summer series, I’ll give you my take on which Pokes’ hoopster was the best ever to don each number. The criteria are simple: How did he perform at UW? What kind of impact did he have on the program?
LARAMIE, WY
Billings Mustangs rally for walk-off win over Northern Colorado

BILLINGS--Down to their final out on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park, the Billings Mustangs scored six runs on an RBI triple, a game-tying two-run homer by Jackson Raper, and a three-run walk-off shot by Gabe Wurtz to swipe a 10-7 victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz. The win gave Billings...
BILLINGS, MT
Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:. "Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
Bear Relocated After Visit Near Cheyenne Truck Stop

Wyoming Game and Fish officials removed a young black bear from near the Flying J Truckstop on Friday. That's according to a post on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Facebook page. According to the post, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol all helped with the removal effort.
CHEYENNE, WY
Morning Show Interview: Burns Day

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kayla Madler, President of the Burns Lions Club, spoke with Wyoming News Now on May 30, 2022, about the return of Burns Day and the community’s wide variety of activities can enjoy during the all-day event. The second annual Burns Day will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 with a pancake breakfast, and last until 11 p.m.
BURNS, WY
Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
CHEYENNE, WY
Feds approve energy transmission line that will run through Colorado

Wind turbines in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, in May 2012.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Moffat County, Colo.) The White House on Thursday said it gave the greenlight for construction of a 416-mile electricity transmission line that will run through northwestern Colorado and could increase power reliability in the state even though it won't directly serve households or businesses here.
COLORADO STATE
Scottsbluff homicide suspect shot dead in Wyoming

On Saturday, May 28 at approximately 12:30 p.m. members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint SWAT Team were involved in an incident that resulted in a use of force action with homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, near the 2500 block of East 11th Street. On Tuesday, May 24 the...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
#Television#University Of Wyoming#Colorado State#American Football#College Football#Cowboys#Cbs Sports Network#Fox Networks#Uw#The Big Ten Network#Byu#Espn#Usc#Air Force#Pokes
Cheynne NWS: Hail, Strong Winds, Severe Storms Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms with strong, gusty winds and large hail are possible this weekend in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website on Saturday morning:. "Here's the Severe Weather Outlook for this weekend. Strong to...
CHEYENNE, WY
ENDORSMENT: Ken Buck deserves a landslide victory

As Colorado symbolizes a nationwide spike in violent crime, voting for tough-on-crime pro-cop representation has never been more important. That’s among a variety of reasons voters in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District should give Rep. Ken Buck a landslide victory in the June 28 primary. Buck took his congressional...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Cooler temps, rain in Memorial Day forecast

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Anyone with outdoor plans for Memorial Day should consider bringing a light jacket and an umbrella. An active weather pattern will set up most of eastern Wyoming for cooler temperatures and high chances of rain through the rest of the weekend and Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
Nationway eastbound closed as first responders tend to plane crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Nationway is closed to eastbound travel and Cheyenne police ask the public to avoid the area near the 600 block of Crook Avenue as first responders tend to a plane crash site. The Cheyenne Police Department has officers at the scene at what it says is...
CHEYENNE, WY

