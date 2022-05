The Heritage Veterans Memorial Committee hosted its 18th annual Memorial Day Weekend tribute to local armed forces veterans who died in service to their country at Orange's First Church of the Nazarene Sunday evening. Those in attendance listened to a reading of the names of 16 men and women killed in action or missing in action, followed by a three-volley salute by the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group, then saluted the American flag as a bugler played Taps. Memorial Day Services are set for Monday at the Veterans Memorial Park at the western foot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, at the Veterans Memorial in Vidor, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaumont and at the VFW Post in Nederland.

1 DAY AGO