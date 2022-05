CLIFTON — Clifton was the site of a gathering of faith leaders recently, and the man who helped put the event together was honored by the community. Dr. Jeff Gaskin, DDS, was given the key to the town by Clifton Mayor Luis Montoya “in recognition and tribute to outstanding citizenship and his many years of humanitarian work around the world.” Montoya said Gaskin was the first-ever recipient of the key to the town.

CLIFTON, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO