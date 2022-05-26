ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Memorial Day Observances in Tri-Cities-Here’s Where to Go

By John McKay
 5 days ago
Memorial Day is a time to honor those who have served and continue to do so. It's a mixture of sadness, pride, and hope. Here's where you can pay...

Sunset Gardens hosts plane jumper at Memorial Day program

RICHLAND, Wash. - Sunset Gardens is hosting a Memorial Day Program with live entertainment featuring local plane jumper, Justin "Farmer" Hilker. The program is at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. There is face painting, snow cones, live music, bagpipers, hot dogs and more.
Moment of blessing planned Tuesday in Yakima for mass shooting victims

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will hold a special moment of blessing for the victims of the recent mass shootings in New York and Texas. The moment of blessing will take place at Millennium Plaza in Yakima at noon on Tuesday, according to a press release. The event will...
Yakima Cell Towers Are Trying To Be Less Ugly

"Was that tree always there?" That was the question I asked myself earlier this month as I walked out of the radio station. I've been working at our studios at 4010 Summitview for the past 20 plus years, so the "skyline" that I had seen almost every day for decades looked different. It wasn't until the next day that crews started working on the tree again, and I realized that it was no tree, but a "Decepticon"... a cell tower in disguise!
Search hopes to find Yakama man last heard from April 26

TOPPENISH — A search started Tuesday morning for a Yakama man who last contacted his family April 26. Relatives and friends of Gerald Wyena gathered at Pioneer Park, on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue, to launch efforts to find him. Wyena told his mother April 26 that he was walking in Toppenish. The father of four usually keeps in regular contact with his family, so the passage of a month with no contact is worrisome.
Firefighters rescue paraglider off Wenatchee hillside

Firefighters in Central Washington rescued an injured paraglider on Saturday. Video posted on social media by the Wenatchee Valley Firefighters Union shows firefighters from Chelan and Douglas counties, sheriff’s deputies and paramedics treating the paraglider on a hillside in the Swakane Canyon area. Similar rescues “are becoming more and...
GoFundMe campaign raises funds for Prosser grain mill worker injured in fire

PROSSER, Wash. — Family members and loved ones are raising funds to help the lone victim of a fire that consumed an old grain mill and antique shop last week. A campaign was launched on GoFundMe supporting Abel Ruvalcaba, who they confirmed was the lone individual who was “severely hurt” in the Prosser structure fire on May 25, 2022. Ruvalcaba, an employee of the grain mill, was inside the structure at the time of the fire and suffered injuries as a result.
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

