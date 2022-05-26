District 91 teachers preparing for all-day kindergarten

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As this year's kindergartners are graduating and moving on, Idaho Falls School District 91 is working to implement all-day kindergarten for fall 2022.

Ethel Boyes Elementary School kindergartners got to celebrate completing their first year of school.

This will be the last kindergartners at Ethel Boyes to graduate with half days of kindergarten.

All-day kindergarten will allow students to participate in school activities for a full day of school instead of just a few hours.

Cheyenne West, a teacher at Ethel Boyes Elementary School, is preparing now for this new program that will be offered at her school in the coming months.

West and Principal Andrea Williams are eager to utilize a full school day with the kids to understand their needs and assist them in better ways to help them advance.

District 91 staff has already experimented with an all-day program in four of their elementary schools and has seen positive results with the students that have completed it.

Half days will still be an option for parents and students who prefer that type of schedule.

