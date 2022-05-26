ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

District 91 teachers preparing for all-day kindergarten

By Kailey Galaviz
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoEKs_0frXoHFf00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As this year's kindergartners are graduating and moving on, Idaho Falls School District 91 is working to implement all-day kindergarten for fall 2022.

Ethel Boyes Elementary School kindergartners got to celebrate completing their first year of school.

This will be the last kindergartners at Ethel Boyes to graduate with half days of kindergarten.

All-day kindergarten will allow students to participate in school activities for a full day of school instead of just a few hours.

Cheyenne West, a teacher at Ethel Boyes Elementary School, is preparing now for this new program that will be offered at her school in the coming months.

West and Principal Andrea Williams are eager to utilize a full school day with the kids to understand their needs and assist them in better ways to help them advance.

District 91 staff has already experimented with an all-day program in four of their elementary schools and has seen positive results with the students that have completed it.

Half days will still be an option for parents and students who prefer that type of schedule.

The post District 91 teachers preparing for all-day kindergarten appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

What District 93 is doing to keep schools safe

The nation is still reeling from the shooting in Texas, as gun reform and school safety are called into question. Local district 93 safe school director Gorden Howard says a tragedy like this concerns parents and educators everywhere. The post What District 93 is doing to keep schools safe appeared first on Local News 8.
TEXAS STATE
KIFI Local News 8

ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat

Nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from Idaho’s 6,000 registered charitable nonprofit organizations will have the chance to learn from Idaho State University College of Education professor Dr. Rob Lion and his wife, Angie Lion, about leadership, management and organization development at this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center June 1-3. The post ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

PCSD 25 announces new appointments

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the appointment of Interim Director of Special Services Janelle Armstrong and the selection of Debbie Greco as the Assistant Principal of Hawthorne Middle School. The post PCSD 25 announces new appointments appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

“Professor of Rock” coming to Idaho

Have you ever wanted to take what you love and share it on social media to make money? The post “Professor of Rock” coming to Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten#Idaho Falls School#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Call for entries for Teton County Fair on June 1

The Teton County Fair Board is reminding fair participants it’s time to start thinking about preparing entries for 2022 Teton County Fair events. The post Call for entries for Teton County Fair on June 1 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

Here’s where the Rigby Middle School shooter is today

RIGBY — The 12-year-old girl who shot two students and a custodian at Rigby Middle School on May 6, 2021, could be in the custody of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections until she turns 19. That information comes from newly unsealed court documents that reveal the charges and...
RIGBY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Field of Honor Memorial Day ceremony

Field of Honor Memorial Day celebration to take place on Monday. Some things to expect are posting of colors, pledge of allegiance and a tribute to our fallen soldiers. The post Field of Honor Memorial Day ceremony appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Zoo STEAM event

Several classrooms of local second graders migrated to the "STEAM" event going on at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The post Zoo STEAM event appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Local police, politicians, educators react to Texas school massacre

Yet again, Americans are reeling after a gunman on Tuesday massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest school shooting in the country since 20 children and six staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy