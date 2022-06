Few books have such a damply pungent sense of place as Tom Cox’s intriguing first novel. Its setting is the fictional village of Underhill and the moorland that surrounds it, and Cox heralds his time “living and walking” on Dartmoor as inspiration. Fittingly, Villager gives us a landscape of wonder, the peaty soil thick with history while folk tales and gossip fill its contours with life.

