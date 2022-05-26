ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Songs and Stories at Raymond Park (Boudreau)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut on your dancing shoes and head over for a morning of singing and...

Outdoor Preschool Story Time (Valente)

Join us for twenty to twenty-five minutes of stories and songs for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. This program will be held in the reading garden on the Berkshire Street side of the Valente Branch. In the event of inclement weather, this program will move indoors, where seating is limited. Please call 617-349-4015 for more information.
Outdoor Sing-Along (Valente)

This program will be held in the reading garden on the Berkshire Street side of the Valente Branch. In the event of inclement weather, this program will move indoors, where seating is limited. Please call 617-349-4015 for more information.
Cambridge Historical Commission Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 6:00 PM to consider the following matters under M.G.L. Ch. 40C and Ch. 2.78 of the Code of the City of Cambridge:. This meeting will be held online with remote participation. The public...
