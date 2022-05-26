Outdoor Songs and Stories at Raymond Park (Boudreau)

Join us for twenty to twenty-five minutes of stories and songs for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. This program will be held in the reading garden on the Berkshire Street side of the Valente Branch. In the event of inclement weather, this program will move indoors, where seating is limited. Please call 617-349-4015 for more information.

