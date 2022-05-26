ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

Sex Trafficking Awareness Event In Potosi

kfmo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Potosi, MO) Organizers with the JKK Inheritance Haven in Potosi are welcoming...

www.kfmo.com

kfmo.com

St. Francois County Fatal Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Park Hills, 26 year old Joshua J. Tripp, is dead after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County, Sunday morning a little after 3 am. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Tripp was headed east on Route O, west of Hillsboro Road, when the bike ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a road sign, throwing Tripp off the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet when the wreck took place. Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Iron County Motorcycle Fatality

(Iron County, MO) A Farmington man, 35 year old Corey A. McCoy, is dead after a motorcycle accident in Iron County, Sunday afternoon just after 3 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show McCoy was riding south on Highway N, 5 miles northwest of Ironton, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. McCoy was not wearing a helmet when the accident took place.
IRON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Wreck

(Washington County, MO) A 31 year old woman from St. Charles, Angela L. Fritschle, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle wreck Saturday in Washington County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Fritschle was driving west on Route C, west of Tedder Road about 10:30 pm, when the car ran off the left side of the road. It hit a utility pole and rolled over. An 8 year old girl, who was a passenger in the car, and who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries. Fritschle, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital along with the 8 year old.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Maximize Your Membership Program

(Farmington, MO) Executives with the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce have what is called the Maximize Your Membership Program to inform members of the chamber of benefits they may not have known they had. The Executive Director of the Chamber, Candy Hente, says this program is for current members and those interested in becoming a member.
FARMINGTON, MO

